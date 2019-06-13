Don't OK $6.2M Award During Arbitration: Energy Services Co.

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- An American energy services firm has asked a Missouri federal court to hold off on enforcing a German turbine repair company’s more than $6.2 million award, pointing to continued arbitration proceedings in their contract dispute. The court should stay the enforcement of MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg GmbH’s January award stemming from disputed payments for gas turbine repairs, Missouri-based ProEnergy Services LLC argued Friday, saying the tribunal hasn’t yet addressed its counterclaims. “The ‘pay now / argue later’ [approach] imposed by the tribunal’s interim award potentially doubles the procedural hoops for resolving the parties’ disputes,” ProEnergy said. “It is hardly ‘expeditious’ to confirm...

