DNC Wants Mueller Report Kept Out Of Election Hack Suit

Law360, New York (July 19, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Democratic National Committee told a Manhattan federal judge Friday there is no need to take judicial notice of the Mueller report in considering the plausibility of its complaint claiming the party was harmed by email hacking in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

The DNC has named the Trump campaign and various former officials, WikiLeaks, Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Roger Stone and the Russian government and military as defendants in its lawsuit outlining an alleged conspiracy to use internal emails to embarrass the Democrats and undermine then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl appeared skeptical...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Date Filed

April 20, 2018

