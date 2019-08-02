Top 3 Groups Lobbying The FCC

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 10:28 AM EDT) -- During the month of June, lobbyists representing major broadband and wireless companies asked the Federal Communications Commission to develop better mapping techniques for identifying where internet service is lacking and to strike outdated agency regulations, among other industry priorities. According to four weeks of FCC records, attorneys submitted 270 ex parte filings, which are disclosures that parties who lobby the FCC must file to detail conversations and meetings with agency commissioners and staff. Here's a look at the top groups that lobbied the FCC from June 1 through 30 and a sampling of what they care about. USTelecom Wireline trade group USTelecom topped...

