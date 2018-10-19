Insurer Wins $4M Indemnity Dispute Over Toddler’s Death

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The insurer of a foster care service that placed a 3-year-old girl in the care of a woman who was later convicted of killing her is not liable for the full $4 million settlement the girl’s estate reached with the service, the Seventh Circuit affirmed Friday. The insurer has already agreed to pay out $1 million to the estate under the foster care service's primary policy. But the parties disputed to what extent the foster care group's excess policies would cover the rest. The Illinois foster care service The Baby Fold had an excess policy with Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. that...

