SEC Slams 'Overbroad' Release In Helicopter Co. Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 8:37 PM BST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is urging a Texas bankruptcy court to reject an organization plan by helicopter services operator PHI Inc. that it says oversteps bankruptcy law with “overbroad” releases of nondebtors. In an objection filed Friday, the SEC said PHI’s plan goes against the bankruptcy code by releasing nondebtors from liability, while courts have held that only the parties that go through Chapter 11 themselves should be allowed to enjoy that protection. According to the SEC, the Fifth Circuit has made it clear that the bankruptcy code only allows for releases of the debtors themselves, not co-liable third...

