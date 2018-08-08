Enviros Say DC Circ. Let FERC Ignore Climate For Gas Project

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Environmentalists on Friday asked the D.C. Circuit to reconsider a panel's ruling that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission did not violate the National Environmental Policy Act when it refused to consider the indirect greenhouse gas emission impacts of a Kinder Morgan unit's project. Concerned Citizens for a Safe Environment said the panel's ruling contradicts the appeals court's 2017 decision in Sierra Club v. FERC, which held that NEPA requires the commission to review indirect environmental impacts that are "reasonably foreseeable." In this case, the group said a natural gas compression station — part of a $400 million project from Kinder Morgan...

