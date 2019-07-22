Netflix Deal With Hollywood Union Bans Hotel Room Auditions

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A major Hollywood union reached a first-of-its-kind contract with streaming giant Netflix over the weekend that contains anti-harassment protections banning auditions in private residences and hotel rooms, a salary minimum across Netflix programs and the extension of contract coverage to live-action productions and dubbing. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, known as SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 entertainment and media artists in the United States, unveiled what it described as a "historic" and "industry-transformative" agreement with Netflix on Saturday. SAG-AFTRA's agreement with Netflix includes ramped-up anti-harassment policies to protect members in the wake of the sexual harassment scandal...

