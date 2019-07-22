J&J Rep Battles Over Asbestos Definition At NJ Talc Trial

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (July 22, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Counsel for four people who claim they developed mesothelioma by using Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder and a company representative sparred Monday at a New Jersey state trial over whether talc used in the product matched the definitions of asbestos previously offered by the representative and the pharmaceutical giant. One of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Chris J. Panatier of Simon Greenstone Panatier PC, grilled J&J corporate representative and former company toxicologist John Hopkins about how the company defined asbestos in various documents as including the fibrous forms of tremolite, actinolite and other amphiboles. Panatier pressed Hopkins at one point about a 1971...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS