Facebook Beats Russian Site's Censorship Suit, For Now

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a Russia-based website's suit accusing Facebook of wrongly removing the website's account, finding the social media giant immune from federal and state causes of action for its removal of political content under the Communications Decency Act. The Federal Agency of News LLC hit Facebook Inc. with the suit last November, accusing Facebook of engaging in "content based restrictions of free speech." In the wake of seeing its Facebook page shut down, FAN brought a handful of claims under federal and California civil rights laws, breach of implied covenant and good faith and fair dealing, and a...

