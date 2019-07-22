Ski Resort Co. Continues Buyout Run With $264M Deal

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Colorado-based Vail Resorts made major moves in the Midwest and Atlantic on Monday, picking up 17 ski resorts with a $264 million acquisition of Peak Resorts. Vail Resorts Inc. said it will buy all of Peak Resorts Inc.’s outstanding shares for $11 each and assume or refinance all of Peak’s debt. The deal price marks a 115.7% premium to Peak’s closing price Friday. The deal will solidify the Denver company’s footprint in the Northeast as it takes Peak’s entire 17-resort portfolio, which includes Vermont’s Mount Snow, New York’s Hunter Mountain and New Hampshire’s Attitash Mountain Resort and Wildcat Mountain, as well as...

