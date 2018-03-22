Binary Options Agent Says Boss Padlocked Client Profits

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- An Israeli binary options executive on trial for allegedly bilking investors out of tens of millions of dollars also worked vigorously on the back end to ensure clients never withdrew any money their trades made, a Maryland federal jury heard Monday. A former sales representative for Israeli sales firm Yukom Communications testified that the company's onetime CEO, Lee Elbaz, instructed her to "fight them like a lioness" when investors wanted to take money out of their Yukom accounts. "Who told you to prevent withdrawals?" U.S. Department of Justice attorney Rush Atkinson asked on the fourth day of Elbaz' trial. "Lee Elbaz did,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS