Judge Grapples With Trump's Latest Asylum Rule

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The federal judge hearing a case against the Trump administration’s effort to impose new restrictions on asylum-seekers entering the U.S. appeared Monday to be weighing the government’s legitimate interest in easing pressure on an overburdened immigration system against the lack of evidence that the targeted immigrants pose a safety risk. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly heard more than three hours of oral arguments in a Washington, D.C., federal court for a temporary restraining order being sought by Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition and Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. He seemed to agree that the rule issued last...

