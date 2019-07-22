Activists Lose Challenge To NJ Gas Pipeline Project

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday shot down an activist group's challenge to state regulatory permits issued to New Jersey Natural Gas for a portion of its planned 30-mile pipeline through the state's protected Pinelands National Reserve. In a 20-page decision, a three-judge panel of the state’s Appellate Division of the Superior Court said a few permits issued for a .68 mile portion of the pipeline by the state Department of Environmental Protection should stand. “The department's determination, fairly supported by sufficient evidence in the record which we have closely reviewed, was not arbitrary, capricious or unreasonable,” the decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS