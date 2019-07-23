Senate Confirms Esper To Lead DOD

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate easily confirmed Mark Esper as defense secretary on Tuesday in a 90-8 vote, filling the longest-ever leadership void at the top of the Pentagon. Esper, previously the Army secretary, will lead the U.S. Department of Defense in addressing challenges such as military modernization and potential threats from rivals including China and Iran. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., said in a statement that Esper has had a long career as a soldier and a public servant while demonstrating “integrity, leadership and good judgement.” “Now, with Dr. Esper’s official appointment, the department will have a clear, capable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS