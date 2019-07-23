Ex-State Street Exec's Crime Not Foreign, Feds Tell 1st Circ.

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have urged the First Circuit not to restrict how they use the wire fraud statute in overseas cases, arguing that former State Street executive Ross McLellan's conviction is based on his actions in Boston, not the parts of the scheme carried out in the U.K. and elsewhere. In a brief filed Friday, prosecutors sought to convince the federal appeals court not to find that the wire fraud statute does not apply abroad. Such a ruling would create precedent in the First Circuit that could get in the way of cross-border cases. McLellan was convicted last year on one count...

