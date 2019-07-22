Truckers' Off-Duty Sleep Time Not Compensable, DOL Says

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Truck drivers don't have to be paid for time they spend using the sleeper berth of their vehicles during multiday trips so long as they aren't on call or performing work-related tasks, the head of the U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division said in an opinion letter issued Monday. WHD Administrator Cheryl Stanton, who has been in the role for about three months, issued the letter to an unnamed individual who sought advice on behalf of a family-owned long-haul transportation company with 10 trucks in its fleet. The agency issues opinion letters, which operate as general legal guidance but...

