Sen. Tells Pai To Collect Better On-The-Ground Web Speeds

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., urged Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai to address what he says is incorrect broadband coverage in his state and to develop a public feedback system that would better assess coverage in rural states. In a letter last week, Manchin wrote that there have been rumors the commission might be considering a public feedback system to improve coverage, but the senator said the people of West Virginia need help now. In the letter, he tells Pai that until such a system is established, he would be providing the FCC with coverage data as well as accounts from...

