GAO Denies Booz Allen Protest Over $922.5M Air Force Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The federal government's mistakes in evaluating bids for a $922.5 million Air Force intelligence services contract wouldn’t have made a difference in its final decision to reject Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., a congressional watchdog has determined. The Government Accountability Office said Monday that while the General Services Administration made errors in assessing Leidos Inc.’s winning proposal, Booz Allen Hamilton hadn’t shown that it would have had a substantial chance of landing the deal. Booz Allen’s bid was nearly $20 million more than Leidos’ and received a “good” overall technical rating — lower than Leidos’ “excellent” rating, GAO said in a decision...

