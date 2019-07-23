Kik ICO Showdown May Reverberate Across Crypto Industry

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued Canadian social media company Kik Interactive Inc. over a $100 million initial coin offering, setting the stage for a high-profile showdown that could have reverberating impacts throughout the cryptocurrency industry. The SEC has been ratcheting up the regulatory pressure on ICOs, as more companies look to raise capital by selling virtual tokens for use (or eventual use) on a network/platform, using the decades old Howey test — named for a 1946 Supreme Court case — as a framework for determining whether certain assets that don’t fall into the typical classes of securities (e.g.,...

