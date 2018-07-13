Energy Cos. Lose Bid To Keep RI Climate Suit In Fed. Court

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A slew of energy giants including Chevron and ExxonMobil will have to face Rhode Island's lawsuit seeking to hold them responsible for climate change-related costs in state court, after a federal judge on Monday rejected their argument that the case belongs in federal court. U.S. District Judge William E. Smith said environmental federal common law doesn't preempt a state's public nuisance claim unless Congress has otherwise instructed and that even the Clean Air Act doesn't preempt the claims, so therefore federal courts don't have jurisdiction. Rhode Island is suing Chevron Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., BP PLC and others on state law claims including nuisance,...

