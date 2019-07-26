Proskauer Nabs M&A Duo From Manatt Phelps For LA Office

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Proskauer Rose has added two mergers and acquisitions partners to its Los Angeles office, luring the pair away from Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP, according to a recent announcement. Ben Orlanski and Matthew O’Loughlin joined Proskauer Rose LLP together in a move that continues the transactional attorneys' long-lasting partnership and further expands the firm's mergers and acquisitions group. "Matt and I have worked very closely together for nearly 14 years,” Orlanski told Law360 on Thursday. "Being able to continue this great partnership while leveraging and working with the incredible resources — and talented partners — Proskauer offers was something we truly believe will...

