Third Amended Med Mal Suit Is Timely, Ill. Court Says

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A third amended complaint a woman filed years after she had begun litigating claims over her husband’s post-operative death can proceed because its claims relate back to the complaint she had filed in a timely manner four years earlier, an Illinois state appeals panel ruled. Plaintiff Patricia Nieukirk’s trial judge incorrectly dismissed with prejudice her amended filing against OSF Healthcare Systems, Peoria Surgical Group Ltd. and Dr. Julius Bonello, because nearly all the factual allegations surrounding her husband Henry Nieukirk’s death remained the same from her first amended complaint, a unanimous-three judge panel said. The amended filing is more of the same...

