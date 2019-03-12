Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

French Co. Says $25M Contract Dispute Suit Must Be Paused

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A French trade credit insurance company has urged a Florida federal court to pause a mobile phone distributor's lawsuit to determine the proper seat for an arbitration relating to a $25 million coverage dispute, calling the case "an example of forum shopping gone awry."

Mobile phone company Brightstar Corp. filed the litigation a few months ago, asking the court to determine which of two competing arbitrations initiated by the parties that are ongoing in the U.S. and Germany should be allowed to continue. The dispute relates to coverage for more than $25 million in unpaid invoices from a company called Getgoods.de...

Court

Florida Southern

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Date Filed

March 12, 2019

