Justices Told All Patents At Risk From Ax Of Samsung Verdict

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A patent holding company has told the U.S. Supreme Court that a Federal Circuit decision discarding its $22 million patent victory against Samsung improperly substituted the appeals court’s own judgment for the jury’s and has “cast doubt on the enforceability of all patents.” In a petition for a writ of certiorari filed July 16, Imperium IP Holdings told the justices that the Federal Circuit made a “basic error of law about the proper role of the jury” in its January decision reversing an Eastern District of Texas verdict that Samsung infringed Imperium’s digital camera patent. While jurors rejected Samsung’s argument that...

