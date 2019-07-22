Pain Clinic, Tenn. State Senator Accused Of $25M Fraud

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A now-closed pain management clinic operator and a Tennessee state senator were part of a scheme that bilked federal and state programs out of $25 million by submitting claims for unneeded urine tests, the federal government and the state of Tennessee alleged Monday. The suit, filed under the federal False Claims Act and the Tennessee Medicaid False Claims Act, names as defendants Comprehensive Pain Specialists and various individuals, including Steven R. Dickerson, a Republican state Senator who is one of the company’s owners. The state and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee said in an announcement that the...

