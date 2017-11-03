Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Valerus Says Bid To Combine Energy Suits Is Delay Tactic

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas energy company has told a federal court that a Canadian oil and gas products supplier is trying to delay the resolution of their dispute over allegedly misappropriated funds by seeking to consolidate a pair of lawsuits.

Valerus Field Solutions LP urged a Texas federal court Friday not to combine its suit looking to enforce a BRL5.8 million ($1.6 million) arbitral award with earlier litigation involving claims that Enerflex Ltd. of Canada and its Brazilian subsidiary Enerflex Energia LTDA improperly retained profits after an asset-transfer deal.

Although there were related claims at one point, that’s no longer the case since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

190(Contract: Other)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

November 3, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

896(Other Statutes: Arbitration)

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

July 2, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®