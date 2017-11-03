Valerus Says Bid To Combine Energy Suits Is Delay Tactic

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Texas energy company has told a federal court that a Canadian oil and gas products supplier is trying to delay the resolution of their dispute over allegedly misappropriated funds by seeking to consolidate a pair of lawsuits. Valerus Field Solutions LP urged a Texas federal court Friday not to combine its suit looking to enforce a BRL5.8 million ($1.6 million) arbitral award with earlier litigation involving claims that Enerflex Ltd. of Canada and its Brazilian subsidiary Enerflex Energia LTDA improperly retained profits after an asset-transfer deal. Although there were related claims at one point, that’s no longer the case since...

