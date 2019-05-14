Fla. Law Firm Settles TCPA Suit Over Spam Texts

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Florida-based credit repair law firm Ranieri Law LLC moved swiftly to resolve a proposed class action alleging it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by sending unsolicited text messages to consumers, settling the claims just three months after they were raised, according to a filing Monday in federal court. Illinois resident Nanci Rowe, who brought the suit on May 14, informed the district court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, of the deal. The notice said all matters have been resolved but did not provide further details. According to her complaint, Rowe was seeking to represent two nationwide classes she estimated would number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS