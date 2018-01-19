Cox Gets Ex-Sales Rep's Suit Over Failed Calif. Move Tossed

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tossed a former Cox Communications sales agent's claims he was enticed to take a job in California under false pretenses, finding he didn't claim labor law violations in time and his allegations didn't support contract breach and wrongful termination claims. In granting Cox Communications LLC's motion for summary judgement on Monday, U.S. District Judge Michael M. Anello ruled that, because former Cox sales representative Lonnie Keenan filed his complaint several months after being fired and not when he initially learned of the alleged misrepresentation by his manager, he missed the one-year statute of limitations on the...

