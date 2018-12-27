DQ Order Nixed In Wyndham Suit Against Timeshare Exit Cos.

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has vacated a magistrate judge's recommendation to disqualify two attorneys representing a timeshare exit company in a false advertising suit brought by Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc., saying there’s not enough evidence to support ruling out the lawyers as possible witnesses. U.S. District Chief Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. on Monday returned Wyndham’s attempt to disqualify attorneys Aubrey Givens and Kristin Fecteau Mosher to Magistrate Judge Jeffery S. Frensley. Judge Crenshaw ordered him to develop a record of evidence that would determine whether the lawyers could serve as essential witnesses in the case accusing Legal Timeshare Aid and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS