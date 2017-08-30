Trio Of Ex-Federal Loan Bank Execs Plead Guilty, 2 Amid Trial

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- Two former executives at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas facing charges that they conspired to make false statements to a federal home loan bank pled guilty midtrial in Texas federal court, roughly one month after their former colleague also agreed to plead guilty. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas' former chief investment officer Nancy B. Parker pled guilty on Saturday to one count of conspiracy to make false statements to a federal home loan bank, while charges against her for embezzlement and bank loan theft were dropped. Parker entered her plea agreement just one day after the bank's former...

