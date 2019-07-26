Health Hires: Epstein Becker, Morgan Lewis, Polsinelli

Law360 (July 26, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn picked up a former assistant chief of the U.S. Department of Justice criminal division's fraud section, Morgan Lewis has nabbed two white collar partners and Epstein Becker has poached the former leader of Butler Snow’s health care industry team, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Winston & Strawn LLP Laura M. Kidd Cordova Laura M. Kidd Cordova, a former assistant chief in the fraud section of the criminal division of the U.S. Department of Justice, has joined Winston & Strawn’s white collar, regulatory defense and investigations group in Washington....

