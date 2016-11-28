11th Circ. Affirms FDIC's $5M Win In Suit Over Bank Failure

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit published an opinion on Monday affirming the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s $5 million jury award won in Georgia federal court against the former directors of the failed Buckhead Community Bank. An appellate panel rejected the directors' contention that the lower court erred in refusing to have the jury determine the degree of liability attributable to each director individually as it related to their alleged mishandling of managing Buckhead's loan portfolio, holding that it "would have been impossible for the jury to divide fault among the liable directors." "Because the decision to approve a loan was a group decision,...

