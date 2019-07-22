Fitbit, Garmin Stole Philips' Health Tracker Tech, Suits Allege

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Fitness tracker titans Fitbit and Garmin only have the know-how to make their wearable, health-tracking products because both companies have infringed patents owned by Philips, according to two lawsuits the electronics giant filed Monday. Philips North America LLC claims that Fitbit Inc. and Garmin International Inc. both piggybacked on Philips' own research and development in making their wearable, wireless devices that help people track their health, suing Fitbit in Massachusetts federal court and Garmin in California federal court. Both Fitbit and Garmin develop and sell wireless-enabled wearable devices that measure data like steps walked, heart rate, blood oxygen and duration and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS