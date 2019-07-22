Contractors Get Say In Bias Audits, DOL Watchdog Says

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The director of the U.S. Department of Labor’s compliance arm said Monday that federal contractors can suggest workforce grouping data the DOL should use in determining whether a contractor’s pay structure is discriminatory, but that the agency need not follow their recommendations. In an opinion letter, Craig E. Leen, director of the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, wrote that an August 2018 directive allows contractors to ask the OFCCP to review how they group employees they consider comparable in terms of pay — pay analysis groupings, or PAGs. Leen said the OFCCP would provide contractors feedback on those groupings during audits...

