Deals Rumor Mill: Blackstone, Mishcon De Reya, Apple

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Private equity giant Blackstone is mulling selling off a Cheniere Energy Partners stake, Bloomberg reported on Monday. According to the report, Cheniere Energy Partners is a limited partnership created by Houston-based liquefied natural gas company Cheniere Energy Inc. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported that Blackstone has tapped an adviser related to the potential sale. Bloomberg’s report states that the firm’s roughly 58% stake, as of Feb. 20, is worth around $8.8 billion. British law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP is exploring options including a potential public offering or a stake sale, Sky News reported Saturday. According to the report, either option...

