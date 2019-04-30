Food Delivery App Asks Judge To Drop Fee Hike Suit

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Waitr Holdings Inc. has asked a Louisiana federal court to toss Bobby's Country Cookin' LLC’s suit accusing the food delivery app of breaking its contract with thousands of eateries by raising the fee it charges per order. Lead plaintiff Bobby’s proposed class action fails because it agreed to the service fee increase — from 10% to 15% — that Waitr proposed in a notice a year ago, according to the food delivery app’s Monday motion to dismiss the suit. When it learned of the fee increase, Bobby’s could have ended its arrangement with Waitr, but instead it agreed to the increase...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS