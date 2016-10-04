Test Tube Cancer Research Beats Animal Studies, J&J Hears

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- An ovarian cancer researcher defended his use of test-tube experiments instead of animal studies to examine the purported link between the disease and Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder, telling a New Jersey federal court Monday that his method was the "gold-standard" in the industry despite opinions otherwise. During the first of eight hearings in which U.S. District Judge Freda Wolfson will evaluate the admissibility of expert witness testimony, Dr. Ghassan M. Saed fielded challenges by a J&J attorney about the in-vitro testing — meaning performed outside of a living organism — he'd used to produce a report for plaintiffs alleging they...

