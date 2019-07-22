CNN Must Face Bulk Of Race Bias Suit, Calif. High Court Says

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 11:51 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court on Monday ruled that CNN can’t use laws protecting free speech to escape claims it engaged in age and race discrimination before firing an Emmy-winning producer, permitting the majority of the former producer’s claims to proceed in the long-running litigation. Former producer Stanley Wilson and CNN have been duking it out over how Wilson was treated while employed and his eventual firing over plagiarism allegations since 2014. In 2016, a California appellate court found that CNN couldn’t invoke California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which bars suits that restrict free speech, to dodge Wilson’s allegations. California’s high court on Monday...

