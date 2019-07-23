Ex-Munger Atty, Souter Clerk Named Calif. Solicitor General

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- California’s Deputy Solicitor General Michael Mongan, who previously served as counsel for former Vice President Joe Biden, clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice David H. Souter and practiced at Munger Tolles & Olson LLP, has been appointed to the position of California solicitor general. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced July 19 that Mongan is set to assume the role of the state’s top appellate lawyer on Aug. 19, taking the reins from Solicitor General Edward C. DuMont, who is stepping down from his post after more than five years. As the California Department of Justice’s chief appellate lawyer, Mongan will...

