IBM Tells Full Fed. Circ. Priceline Patent Win 'Dangerous'

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Saying a split Federal Circuit panel "departed from a bedrock principle of patent law" when it upheld a Delaware district court opinion that Priceline.com, Kayak and OpenTable did not infringe its digital advertising patent, IBM asked the full court to rehear the matter. Cautioning that the panel's majority "set a dangerous course," IBM said Monday in a petition for rehearing that if left to stand the opinion would produce an "irrational result" by allowing those who carry out a method step of another's patent to skirt infringement liability if they can pin it on technology used by underlying third party, such...

