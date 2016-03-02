Nature's Way Settles Coconut Oil Labeling Suit For $1.8M

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A group of coconut oil buyers has asked a California federal judge to approve a $1.8 million settlement to end claims that Nature's Way falsely advertised the health benefits of its coconut oils. Monday's proposed settlement comes more than two years after lead plaintiff Sherry Hunter filed the suit. Hunter said in court filings that the $1.8 million deal followed months of informal settlement discussions and is favorable to the alternative of pursuing further litigation. Under the proposed deal, class members with proofs of purchase would recover between $3 and $6 per jar of extra virgin coconut oil or between $3.50 and...

