9th Circ. Says Asylum-Seekers Must Get Bond Hearings

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday preserved an order holding that asylum-seekers who pass an initial fear screening have a constitutional right to a bond hearing, temporarily blocking U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s recent decision otherwise. A panel of judges said in a four-page decision that the government must continue to give bond hearings to a class of asylum-seekers who showed early on that they had a credible fear of persecution in their home countries, giving them a chance to be released while their immigration court proceedings are ongoing. Upholding part of a Seattle federal judge’s preliminary injunction, the decision overrides Barr’s...

