Commerce Levies Mexican Rebar Duties, Clears One Biz

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT) -- The International Trade Administration has found that one Mexican company did not dump steel rebar in the U.S. and another did so by only a slim margin, according to a review set to be published Wednesday in the Federal Register. The U.S. Department of Commerce said it will register a zero percent anti-dumping duty on steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, from Deacero SAPI de CV and 3.65% on rebar from Grupo Simec. The department said the determination was made based on a review of imports from Nov. 1, 2016, through Oct. 31, 2017. The ITA said in its notice that...

