US Trustee, AGs Rip Ditech's Plan To Ditch Consumer Claims

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Department of Justice and several state attorneys general have blasted bankrupt mortgage servicer Ditech Holding Corp.’s proposed $1.8 billion asset sale, calling the plan a brazen and totally unprecedented attempt to evade liability for thousands of fraud and misconduct claims lodged by Ditech’s customers. In a pair of objections filed Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James and U.S. Trustee William K. Harrington said Ditech’s proposal to sell off its forward and reverse mortgage businesses “free and clear” of any claims against it flies in the face of a 2005 amendment to the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, which was designed specifically...

