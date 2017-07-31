Mass. Biotech Co. Liable For CEO Duping Investors, SEC Says

Law360, Boston (July 23, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts cancer diagnostics company whose founder was sentenced to 27 months in prison for squandering most of the $1.2 million he raised from investors should be held liable for his actions, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission argued Tuesday in Boston federal court. Because Patrick Muraca committed securities fraud and was the "sole decision-maker" at NanoMolecularDX LLC, the company itself also committed fraud, the SEC's Rebecca Israel told U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV during oral arguments. Israel said NMDX admitted that Muraca "had sole authority over daily business decisions" at the company. And on multiple occasions, she said, Muraca made...

