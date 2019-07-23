Tribunal Advances $100M Casino Biz Claim Against Mexico

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- An investment arbitration tribunal has sided with U.S. investors in a dispute with Mexico over the country's alleged destruction of a $100 million gambling business, allowing most of the investors' claims to proceed and awarding them $1.4 million in costs. In a partial award issued Friday, the three-member International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal determined that the group of 38 individual and corporate investors had properly consented to the arbitration under the standards outlined by Article 1121 of the North American Free Trade Agreement. In making the finding, the panel's majority rejected Mexico's argument that the claims should be...

