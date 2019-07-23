Tribunal In Rwandan Mining Case To Tackle Jurisdiction First

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal will decide as an initial matter whether it has jurisdiction over a multimillion-dollar dispute against Rwanda initiated by U.S. investors who claim they were wrongfully ousted from mining projects in the country, according to an order made public on Monday. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal concluded in a June 28 order that it made sense to first evaluate Rwanda's allegations that the claims asserted by Bay View Group LLC and a related entity called The Spalena Co. are time-barred before getting to the merits of the dispute, saying it was "unclear" whether Rwanda's decision...

