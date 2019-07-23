DHS Finalizes Rules To Modernize EB-5 Investor Visa Program

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday finalized a long-awaited regulation to modernize the EB-5 investor visa program, increasing the required minimum investment amounts and changing how high-unemployment areas for investment are designated. The rule, effective Nov. 21, would increase minimum investment amounts from $1 million to $1.8 million in most areas and from $500,000 to $900,000 — rather than $1.3 million, as DHS had originally proposed — in targeted high-unemployment areas. The rule also shifts control over the designation of those high-unemployment areas from individual states to DHS to prevent abuse. "Since its inception, the EB-5 program has drifted...

