Cracker Barrel Buys Into Food, Gaming Biz In $140M Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Cracker Barrel said Tuesday it has struck a $140 million deal for a non-controlling stake in a Denver-based hybrid business that combines restaurant qualities with social gaming, laying the foundation for potential ownership down the line. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. said it will invest $140 million in Punch Bowl Social, which combines food and craft beverages with social gaming. Cracker Barrel said the investment will also be used to provide growth capital, but noted that a portion of the investment is expected to be offset by third-party financing that Punch Bowl is in the process of arranging. "Our investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS