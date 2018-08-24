USWNT Will 'Surrender' Bias Suit Without Me, Solo Warns

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Women's National Team will "surrender" to U.S. Soccer and accept a subpar deal resolving the members' unequal pay suit unless former goalkeeper Hope Solo gets a seat at the mediation table, Solo has told a California federal judge. Former goalkeeper Hope Solo accuses U.S. Soccer of violating federal pay equity law by paying the national women's team less than the men's team for equal work. (AP) Solo, who is pursuing a pay bias suit that's separate but similar to the one being pressed by the USWNT, filed a motion Monday asking U.S. District Judge James Donato to let her...

